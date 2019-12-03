Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurukshetra to be made cultural capital of Haryana: CM Khattar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kurukshetra
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:33 IST
Kurukshetra to be made cultural capital of Haryana: CM Khattar

The Haryana government is developing Kurukshetra as a "magnificent and divine city" to make it the cultural capital of the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. He said it will be ensured that Kurukshetra is figured among the prominent religious places of the country.

Khattar was speaking at the fourth international seminar on 'Universal Welfare and the Eternal Philosophy of Bhagavad Gita' organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University here, according to an official statement. The chief minister said the message of 'Bhagwad Gita' is immortal and eternal and it should reach the maximum number of people.

"This could only be possible when the place where the sacred book has been originated be developed as a divine city," he said. "Lord Krishna had delivered the eternal message of Bhagwad Gita to Arjuna on the holy land of Kurukshetra 5,156 years ago," Khattar said, adding that it has also been decided to develop religious sites falling within a radius of 48 kms of the holy city as the people have a lot of faith in these ancient sites.

The statement quoting Khattar said that the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has been entrusted the responsibility of development of these places. Khattar said significant steps are being taken for the development of Kurukshetra as a tourist destination.

He said an amount of about Rs 95 crore received from the government of India under Krishna Circuit-II is being spent on the development of sites of religious significance including Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar. An airport between Karnal and Kurukshetra would also be developed which would further increase the attraction of visitors, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In ...

Chandigarh, Punjab boxers dominate on day 2 of women's boxing C'ships

Boxers from Chandigarh and Punjab dominated the proceedings on the second day of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday. Chandigarhs Savita 54 kg outboxed last years bronze medallists KH Shamim Banu from Manipur in a...

NATO must tackle China's rise: alliance chief

London, Dec 3 AFP NATO must address the security implications of Chinas rise as a military power, the head of the alliance said on Tuesday, but insisted he did not want to make an adversary of Beijing. Jens Stoltenberg said Chinas growing m...

Deaths prompt Nepal to offer cash to women who shun 'menstrual huts'

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali village will give cash rewards to women who refuse to be isolated in illegal menstrual huts during their periods, an official said on Tuesday after the custom led to ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019