Free police help to drop women home between 9 pm and 6 am in Punjab

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that police will provide free drop facility to home for women who are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am, an official statement said. The state-wide facility will be available on DIAL 100, 112 and 181 through which a woman caller will be immediately connected to the Police Control Room (PCR), it said.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has been directed by the CM to ensure the implementation of the facility across the state, the statement said. To give a sense of "total security" to the woman availing this facility, the CM has directed that at least one lady police officer should accompany her during the transportation.

Besides, dedicated PCR vehicles will also be made available at all the Commissionerates, the statement quoted the DGP as saying. The deputy superintendent of police (Crime Against Women) will be the nodal officer to implement the scheme in each district, it said.

The directions from the CM have come amid the nationwide furore over the rape and murder of a Telangana veterinarian. Expressing shock over the incident, Singh said his government was committed to ensuring the safety and security of women in the state and would take all possible steps for the same.

The DGP said police was working on more such schemes to provide fool-proof security to women.

