Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police asks DCW chief, on hunger strike, to vacate Jantar Mantar premises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:04 IST
Delhi Police asks DCW chief, on hunger strike, to vacate Jantar Mantar premises

DCW chief Swati Maliwal dug her heels and insisted on staging an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for rapists, even as police asked her to vacate the place, citing court orders. Accompanied by women activists and members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Maliwal sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in the morning, demanding capital punishment in rape cases within six months of conviction.

Hours later, she was stationed their along with her supporters even as senior Delhi Police officers cited a court order prohibiting protests at Jantar Mantar beyond 5 pm and asked her to shift to some other place to continue with her stir. However, police and Maliwal's aides said the protesters were likely to shift to Rajghat.

Maliwal sat on the hunger strike protesting against recent incidents of rape in the country. She refused to listen to the police's request. The police said they were considering providing an alternative venue for the protest to Maliwal.

"We are telling them that there are certain guidelines for protests at Jantar Mantar. Agitators are allowed to protest till 5 pm and we are urging them to follow these guidelines," Delhi Police PRO and DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. "If they need any alternative site, including the Ramleela Ground, we are also considering that. We are urging them to cooperate with Delhi Police," he said.

Despite several requests on a public address system by the police to end her protest for the day, Maliwal and her supporters refused to budge. The DCW chief said, "Delhi Police is citing guidelines, saying one cannot organise a programme after 5 pm. Last year, on the 10th day of my fast unto death, a law was made that the rapists of children would be given death penalty within six months. That law is not being implemented. What guidelines are they talking about?"

Maliwal said she would continue with her strike till her demands were fulfilled. She has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

"Delhi Police wants me stay in the cold and there are no arrangements for even a microphone or tent. They are trying to trouble me and they view me as a criminal. Whatever they want to do, they can. I do not want to fight with anyone. My hunger strike will continue at Jantar Mantar," Maliwal said. Later, Randhawa had a word with the DCW chief and she agreed to continue with her hunger strike at Rajghat, where arrangements were being made.

According to the court order, protests at Jantar Mantar should be organised between 10 am and 5 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

French President says he stands by his statement on NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he stood by his recent statement on NATO where he described the long-time coalition as suffering from brain death in part due to lack of United States leadership under President Donald T...

Brazil's Bolsonaro hails GDP report, says economy is firmly on right track

Brazils economy has bottomed and should continue on the right track expanding into the end of the year as Black Friday and Christmas sales spur consumer spending, the Economy Ministry and President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday. With figur...

UPDATE 1-Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Islamic State

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Tuesday of working with Islamic State proxies and said Ankaras ambiguity towards the group was detrimental to its NATO allies fighting in Syria and Iraq.Relations between Macron and Turkeys...

PIB's fact-checking unit counters fake news of 'new law allowing killing of potential rapists'

In its initial days, the Press Information Bureaus fact-checking unit has shot down a claim doing rounds on WhatsApp that a new law has been passed allowing a potential rapist to be killed, terming it as fake news. In a bid to combat fake n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019