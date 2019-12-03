Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro bags national award for creating barrier-free environment for disabled

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:00 IST
Delhi Metro bags national award for creating barrier-free environment for disabled

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was on Tuesday conferred with a national award for creating a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities, officials said. In order to provide barrier-free services for persons with disabilities (divyangjan), all Delhi Metro stations are provided with access facilities which include kerb cut at footpath, ramp with appropriate gradient and handrail at appropriate height, lift of adequate size to accommodate wheelchair users, the DMRC said.

The stations also have audible signage in lifts, information signage in Braille for lift control panel and in toilets, among other places. "The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was today conferred with this year's National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) in recognition of creation of barrier-free environment for Divyagjan under the category of government department or offices or PSUs or autonomous bodies," the DMRC said in a statement.

Mangu Singh, the managing director of the DMRC, received the award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan here. These national awards are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and are conferred every year on December 3 marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, across 14 categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling at six-week highs on latest election poll, weak dollar

The pound climbed to its highest levels in six weeks on Tuesday against the backdrop of broad-based dollar weakness and after a new poll showed the ruling Conservative Party widening its lead before next weeks election.Prime Minister Boris ...

About 92,700 BSNL, MTNL employees opt for VRS; firms to save Rs 8,800 cr annually

Nearly 92,700 employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for voluntary retirement, which is expected to save about Rs 8,800 crore annually in salary bills for the debt-laden telecom companies. Top officials of both state-run firms have said that...

FEATURE-Death and debt: ethical companies find ways to tackle funeral poverty

With average funeral costs edging toward 4,000 pounds 5,100, dying in Britain has become an expensive proposition - at least for those left behind to pay the bills.When Laura Cunninghams brother died this year, she was still paying for her ...

Kerala wins national cricket championship for the disabled

The Differently-Abled Kerala Cricket team on Tuesday won the National Blind Cricket championship-2019 held at Udaipur in Rajasthan on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019. The Kerala team defeated Rajasthan and bagged th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019