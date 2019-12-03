Delhi Metro bags national award for creating barrier-free environment for disabled

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was on Tuesday conferred with a national award for creating a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities, officials said. In order to provide barrier-free services for persons with disabilities (divyangjan), all Delhi Metro stations are provided with access facilities which include kerb cut at footpath, ramp with appropriate gradient and handrail at appropriate height, lift of adequate size to accommodate wheelchair users, the DMRC said.

The stations also have audible signage in lifts, information signage in Braille for lift control panel and in toilets, among other places. "The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was today conferred with this year's National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) in recognition of creation of barrier-free environment for Divyagjan under the category of government department or offices or PSUs or autonomous bodies," the DMRC said in a statement.

Mangu Singh, the managing director of the DMRC, received the award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan here. These national awards are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and are conferred every year on December 3 marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, across 14 categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)