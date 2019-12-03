UP: Bodies of two minor sisters recovered from river in Pratapgarh

Bodies of two minor sisters were recovered from Sai river that falls under the limits of Sangipur police station in Pratapgarh district here on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the two girls have been identified as Shivani (17) and Anjali (15).

A large crowd gathered near the river on Tuesday morning when people spotted two bodies floating in the river. Police were informed, which rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Police said that the girls had gone missing on Monday and that their family had been searching for them since they did not return from school.

Further investigation is on in the matter. (ANI)

