Pickpockets target two of minister Raut's supporters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wardha
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:24 IST
Pickpockets relieved two supporters of Congress leader and minister Nitin Raut of Rs 55,000 at Nagpur airport on Tuesday, the police said. Ajaykumar Vishwakarma (40) and Arvind Singh (36) were in the crowd which welcomed the minister at the Nagpur airport upon his arrival in the city.

Both lost their wallets. Raut, Congress MLA from Nagpur North, took oath recently as a minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's government in Maharashtra.

According to an official of Sonegaon police station, Vishwakarma's wallet contained Rs 48,000 whereas Singh's wallet had Rs 7,000. A case of theft was registered and the police are going through CCTV footage at the airport to identify the culprits, the official said..

