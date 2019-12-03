Rajasthan: Man thrashed at police station; SHO, ASI taken off duty

A station house officer and an assistant sub-inspector have been taken off duty for allegedly thrashing a man at a police station here, an official said on Tuesday. The victim, Hansraj, had complained to senior officials that he was beaten up by the two policemen at Jobner police station on November 23, Superintendent of Police (rural) Shankar Dutt Sharma said.

Hansraj's brother had lodged a case against him in connection with a property dispute, the SP said. An inquiry was launched in the matter wherein SHO Phoolchand Sharma and ASI Satyanarayan were found guilty, he said.

The SHO and the ASI have been sent to police lines, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)