Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches YSR LAW Nestham

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched 'YSR Law Nestham scheme' at his camp office at Tadepalli here. Under this scheme, a stipend of Rs 5,000 has been credited in the accounts of beneficiary junior lawyers with the click of the button.

Lawyers thanked the Chief Minister for granting Rs 100 crore to Lawyers' Welfare Fund and also for giving a stipend of Rs 5,000 to junior lawyers. Andhra Pradesh Bar Council Chairman Manika Rama Rao, Vice Chairman Ramajogeshwar Rao, Bar Council of India member A Ramireddy, Senior Advocate Nitreshwar Rao, R Madhavi, and Bar Council members BV Krishna Reddy, V Brahmareddy and others were present in the event. (ANI)

