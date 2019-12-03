Charred body of man recovered from scrap godown in Delhi

The charred body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from a scrap godown in south Delhi's Tughlaqabad village where a fire took place shortly after midnight, Delhi Fire Service officials said on Tuesday. Fire department officials received a call around 12.40 am on Tuesday about a fire on the first and second floor of a thread and raw materials' godown in Churiya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad village, they said.

The fire then spread to a scrap godown adjacent to the three-storey building. The charred body was recovered after 39 fire tenders brought the blaze under control around 1 pm, a senior fire official said.

The scrap godown is owned by one Saleem, a resident of Pul Prahladpur. Saleem identified the deceased only as 'Master', a resident of Dakshin Puri, police said. Saleem does not know exact name and address of the deceased as he met him three months before. The deceased used to work with him as Munsi, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the officer said. A fire officer, Dayaram, was injured while trying to control the blaze. He is stable now, the officials said.

