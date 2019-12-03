Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charred body of man recovered from scrap godown in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:58 IST
Charred body of man recovered from scrap godown in Delhi

The charred body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from a scrap godown in south Delhi's Tughlaqabad village where a fire took place shortly after midnight, Delhi Fire Service officials said on Tuesday. Fire department officials received a call around 12.40 am on Tuesday about a fire on the first and second floor of a thread and raw materials' godown in Churiya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad village, they said.

The fire then spread to a scrap godown adjacent to the three-storey building. The charred body was recovered after 39 fire tenders brought the blaze under control around 1 pm, a senior fire official said.

The scrap godown is owned by one Saleem, a resident of Pul Prahladpur. Saleem identified the deceased only as 'Master', a resident of Dakshin Puri, police said. Saleem does not know exact name and address of the deceased as he met him three months before. The deceased used to work with him as Munsi, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the officer said. A fire officer, Dayaram, was injured while trying to control the blaze. He is stable now, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'Missed his moment': opposition corruption scandal undermines Venezuela's Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos faltering efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro are facing a new challenge in the form of an influence-peddling scandal that has left disillusioned Venezuelans wondering if Guaidos moment has pas...

Three traffic officers suspended over alleged corruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended three traffic officers over alleged corruption here. The officers have been identified as Sub Inspector SI Ram Babu of Saifabad Traffic Police Station, Home Guard HG K An...

Pakistan appoints permanent representative to OIC

Pakistan on Tuesday announced the appointment of its first permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to further deepen cooperation with the member countries. The Pakistan Foreign Office FO said the newly-appointed ...

Delhi Assembly passes Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will provide a solution to the rising unemployment. Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019