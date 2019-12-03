UP govt removes Home Guards DG GL Meena, put on compulsory waiting

The Uttar Pradesh government has removed Home Guards Director-General Gopal Lal Meena, according to an official statement issued on Monday. Director-General Jail Administration Anand Kumar has been given the additional charge of Home Guards while Meena is on the "compulsory waiting" list.

The move holds significance as a major scam recently surfaced in the Home Guards. According to police, the pages of the duty muster-rolls of Home Guards were allegedly changed in the office of the Commandant and in August 2019, only 8 Home Guards out of 23 were deployed.

However, salaries of all the personnel were drawn and paid for both July and August 2019. Police also found a huge gap in the entries made in the police general diary and muster roll during the cross-verification. Irregularities worth Rs 4,99,000 in salary payment were found.

Further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

