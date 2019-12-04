Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights of PwD's must be protected, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that persons with disabilities (PwDs) are an important part of the society and asked all concerned to ensure that they are not deprived of their rights.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 03:18 IST
Rights of PwD's must be protected, says Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that persons with disabilities (PwDs) are an important part of the society and asked all concerned to ensure that they are not deprived of their rights. "Differently-abled people are an important part of society and their contribution to its development is significant. It is important to ensure that these people are not deprived of their rights. Their rights shall be protected," said the Chief Minister at the State-level program held to mark the International Day for PwDs here.

Emphasising on various state government's program for the development of PwDs, Patnaik termed Odisha as an ideal state for the overall welfare of the specially-abled persons. "The development and empowerment of this section of society is my priority. They have a major role to play in the holistic development of our society. With proper guidance, encouragement and equal opportunities, they can excel in every sphere of life," he said

During the event, Patnaik also inaugurated a photo exhibition and a product exhibition. The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department, Odisha had organised a state-level program to observe the World Disability Day.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister tweeted, "On International Day of Persons With Disabilities, honour the indomitable spirit of all differently-abled. On Disability Day, reaffirm commitment to empower people with disabilities with all human rights and equality so that they can realize their true potential." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

With strong accent, Hugh Grant 'went for it' in Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Hugh Grant is best known for playing the bumbling Englishman in romantic comedies so when the role of a cockney-accented private investigator in Guy Ritchies new crime caper came up, the actor was a little hesitant to portray someone so dif...

Devils fire Hynes, promote assistant to interim coach

The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes hours before the teams game on Tuesday night. The Devils 9-13-4, 22 points entered the night last in the Metropolitan Division with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost th...

New York weighs first U.S. ban on virginity testing

New York lawmakers are considering setting up the nations first ban on virginity testing, a practice common in many countries, legislators said on Tuesday, after a U.S. rapper sparked controversy by saying he subjected his daughter to yearl...

UPDATE 6-Former top-tier presidential candidate Kamala Harris ends 2020 White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising Democratic Party star but faltered as she struggled to raise money and make a compelling case for her candidac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019