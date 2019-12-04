Madhya Pradesh: Onion crop worth Rs 30,000 stolen from farmer's field
A farmer in Richha village of Mandsaur has alleged that his onion crop worth Rs 30,000 was uprooted and stolen from his field by thieves.
A farmer in Richha village of Mandsaur has alleged that his onion crop worth Rs 30,000 was uprooted and stolen from his field by thieves. Farmer Jitendra Kumar has registered a complaint with the police in this regard and said that onions were sown on 1.6 acre of land and as he was planning to harvest the crop, it was stolen by thieves.
The Station House Officer visited the farm and has begun an investigation in the case. "He has filed a complaint that onion crop worth Rs 30,000 has been stolen. SHO has gone to his farm, further action will be taken as soon as we gather more details," Assistant Superintendent of Police said.
At a time when prices of onions are shooting up to Rs 100 per kg, several cases of onion theft have been reported from various parts of the country. In Madhya Pradesh, a truck carrying onion worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen on its way from Nashik to Gorakhpur. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Mandsaur
- Nashik
- Gorakhpur
ALSO READ
31 convicted in Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam scam case
Madhya Pradesh Tourism announces festival in Orchha, showcases untapped tourism potential in the state
Delhi court grants bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Announces Festival in Orchha, Showcases Untapped Tourism Potential in the State