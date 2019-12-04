India successfully carries out night test-firing of Prithvi Ballistic missile

India on Tuesday successfully carried out a night test-firing of the over 300 km strike-range Prithvi ballistic missile off the coast of Balasore. The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command.

In November India had successfully carried out night-time test-firing of two Prithvi ballistic missiles. The testing of the indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-2 missile was a part of a user trial by the Army.

A successful night time test firing of Agni-2 ballistic missile with a strike range of 2000 km was also carried out last month. (ANI)

