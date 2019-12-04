Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticises delay in Unnao rape case trial
Criticizing the delay in the Unnao rape case trial, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wondered if it was because of the involvement of an influential former BJP MLA.
"The Supreme Court had given instructions that the trial in the Unnao case should be completed in 45 days. However, its been 80 days. Crimes against women is highest in Uttar Pradesh and cases are not registered against the perpetrators. And if the case involves an influential BJP MLA, then firstly FIR is delayed, then there is a delay in arrest and then the trial is left hanging," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
The case refers to the rape of a 17-year-old girl on June 4, 2017, in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and one of the main accused in the case is former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- MLA
- Unnao
- BJP
- Congress
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kuldeep Sengar
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Modi's successful visits abroad, decision to keep out of RCEP highlighted at BJP meeting
Avoid comments on Guv-Mamata govt verbal spat: BJP to WB unit
Don't vilify farmers for stubble burning: Cong, BJD, BJP members in LS
Congress leads in Rajasthan civic body elections
BJP Yuva Morcha stages stir with Kejriwal's 'missing' posters on water quality issue