Akhilesh slams UP govt, says 'worst era' for women in terms of security

Describing the incidents of rape and atrocities being reported from across Uttar Pradesh as "heart wrenching", Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the it is the "worst era" in terms of security for women.

"The way in which news of rapes, atrocities and murders of sisters and daughters are coming from the state is heart wrenching. This is the worst era in terms of security of girls and women in the state. This is highly condemnable," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Akhilesh however, did not specify any specific rape incident in the state in his tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)