'New benches of HC set up only after nod of principal bench'

  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:19 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:19 IST
New benches of any high court are established only on recommendation of the principal bench of the particular high court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Prasad also said the Law Ministry is yet to receive a recommendation of the Allahabad High Court to set up its bench in Meerut.

"There is a ruling of the Supreme Court that new bench of any high court has to be established only after receiving a recomendation of the principal bench of that particular high court," he said during Question Hour. Besides, the minister said, a commitment is also necessary from the state government concerned for providing necessary infrastructure like buildings, bungalows for the judges.

"We are yet to receive a recommendation of the principal bench of the high court to establish a bench in Meerut and also the commitment of the Uttar Pradesh government. Without these two, it is not possible to open a new bench in any place," he said. In his written reply, the minister said bench(es) of the high court are established after due consideration of a complete proposal from the state government incorporating readiness to provide infrastructure and meet the expenditure, along with the consent of the Chief Justice of the concerned high court who is authorised to look after day-to-day administration of the high court and its bench.

"The proposal should also have the consent of the Governor of the concerned state. No complete proposal has been received from any state government including from Uttar Pradesh to establish a high court bench," he said..

