DMK files fresh plea in SC challenging Tamil Nadu local body polls
New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification.
New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 27 and 30, 2019 and the votes will be counted on January 2, 2020. The notification in this regard was issued on December 2.
The petition was filed by CR Jayasukin before the Apex Court seeking a direction to stay the Tamil Nadu State local body election notification. The petitioner sought a direction that the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission of December 02, 2019, should be struck down.
Another plea in the matter, filed by DMK, is also pending before the Apex Court and is scheduled to be heard on December 5. The plea asserts that the necessary formalities for delimitation have yet not been undertaken in Tamil Nadu for conducting the local body polls. (ANI)
