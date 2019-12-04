Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 33,000 appeals, complaints pending in CIC: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:25 IST
Over 33,000 appeals, complaints pending in CIC: Govt

Over 33,000 complaints and appeals are pending with the Central Information Commission, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. "As far as Central Information Commission is concerned, 33,487 number of second appeals/complaints are pending as on November 28, 2019," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said government has started a web portal whereby Right to Information (RTI) applications can be filed online by Indian citizens, including those who are living abroad. An Indian citizen can file RTI application online through RTI online web-portal, having url www.rtionline.gov.in, the minister said.

The prescribed fee for RTI application can also be paid online through a payment gateway of State Bank of India by way of internet banking of State Bank of India and its associate banks and by using Rupay card, debit/credit cards of Master/Visa, he said. This facility at present is available for 2,271 public authorities of government of India, Singh said.

He said all the states have been requested by the Personnel Ministry in 2013 to explore the feasibility of implementing online RTI in their respective states. "National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to provide technical support such as software and source code to the state governments who desire to replicate the web portal for online filing of RTI applications at state level," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU governments back rules to raise burden on clearing houses in case of failure

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, an EU statement said, in a move that would increase the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system. The deal ...

Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: govt

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with USD 62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Goyals response came in response t...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin. To grow bey...

TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

Hong Kong, Dec 4 AFP TikTok has dropped a blunt cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people. People deemed susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019