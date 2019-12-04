Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising night temperatures bring relief in Ladakh, J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:58 IST
Rising night temperatures bring relief in Ladakh, J&K

The mercury climbed across most parts of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, bringing some relief to the region a day after it witnessed the coldest night of the season. The minimum in Leh town of Ladakh region increased by 2.8 degrees to settle at minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, against the previous night's minus 3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department (Met) official said.

He said winter capital Jammu also marked a slight improvement in the night temperature which settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the normal during this time of the year. The night temperature started falling across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after a snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in the plains last week. Day temperatures are near normal and the Met office has forecast dry weather till December 10.

The Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius despite registering an increase of 0.8 notches, the official said. The minimum temperature also appreciated by 2.6 degrees in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, presently covered by several feet of snow, to settle at minus 6 degrees Celsius, he said.

The official said Kupwara town of north Kashmir was reeling under a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, highway town of Qazigund at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Kokernag resort at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding that Bhadarwah township of Doda district was, however, the coldest recorded place in the region with a minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi action against auditors: Tyagi says no question of 'turf wars'

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said its actions against auditors for faulty audits are within its Parliamentary mandate, and there is no question of turf wars on this issue. Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the watchdog is working...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit over 1-mth low as U.S.-China deal delay bites

Developing world stocks sank to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday in the face of further delays to a hoped-for end in Sino-U.S. trade ructions.Global equities plummeted late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a d...

Radiation 'hot spots' near Olympic torch relay in Fukushima: Greenpeace

Tokyo, Dec 4 AFP Environmental pressure group Greenpeace said Wednesday it had detected what it called radiation hot spots near the starting point for the upcoming Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, northeastern Japan. Japans environment min...

Morgan, Knight to lead London Spirit teams in The Hundred

Englands limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the London Spirit mens team while Heather Knight was named the captain of their womens side for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Morgan led Engl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019