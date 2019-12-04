Rising night temperatures bring relief in Ladakh, J&K

The mercury climbed across most parts of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, bringing some relief to the region a day after it witnessed the coldest night of the season. The minimum in Leh town of Ladakh region increased by 2.8 degrees to settle at minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, against the previous night's minus 3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department (Met) official said.

He said winter capital Jammu also marked a slight improvement in the night temperature which settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the normal during this time of the year. The night temperature started falling across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after a snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in the plains last week. Day temperatures are near normal and the Met office has forecast dry weather till December 10.

The Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius despite registering an increase of 0.8 notches, the official said. The minimum temperature also appreciated by 2.6 degrees in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, presently covered by several feet of snow, to settle at minus 6 degrees Celsius, he said.

The official said Kupwara town of north Kashmir was reeling under a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, highway town of Qazigund at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Kokernag resort at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding that Bhadarwah township of Doda district was, however, the coldest recorded place in the region with a minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

