Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED questions former Haryana CM Hooda in Chandigarh in money laundering case probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:38 IST
ED questions former Haryana CM Hooda in Chandigarh in money laundering case probe

Former Haryana Chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Chandigarh in connection with a money laundering probe in a land scam case, officials said.

They said Hooda was summoned for grilling and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency is probing Hooda's role in multiple criminal cases of money laundering, including the Manesar land case and the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) land case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul asks Centre to help speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur

Stating that Nanjangud Wayanad Nilambur railway line has been in the pipeline for several years now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Centre to lend support to the Kerala government to take up the crucial infrastructure p...

Industrialist held for threatening bank official with gun

A city industrialist has been arrested on charges of threatening and injuring a senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly for not sanctioning loan to him, police said on Wednesday. According to police, K Vetrivelan of Somayampalayam...

'Why people share fake news on social media decoded'

People may feel less unethical about sharing misinformation on social media if they repeatedly encounter the fake news item, even when they dont believe it, according to a study involving more than 2,500 people. The researchers, including o...

P Chidambaram will attend Rajya Sabha after taking care of health: Wife

Senior Congress leader P Chidambarams wife Nalini on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts order granting him bail in the INX Media money laundering case and said he will attend Parliaments winter session. He is likely to be released from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019