ED questions former Haryana CM Hooda in Chandigarh in money laundering case probe
Former Haryana Chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Chandigarh in connection with a money laundering probe in a land scam case, officials said.
They said Hooda was summoned for grilling and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The federal agency is probing Hooda's role in multiple criminal cases of money laundering, including the Manesar land case and the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) land case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
