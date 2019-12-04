Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: EOW registers case against firm for duping people over Rs 8 crore

A case has been registered against a company by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a "large number of people" on the pretext of high returns causing a loss of Rs 8.80 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:52 IST
Delhi: EOW registers case against firm for duping people over Rs 8 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against a company by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a "large number of people" on the pretext of high returns causing a loss of Rs 8.80 crore. "The complaints were made against the company -- Star Global Star -- having its office at Pitampura and its directors. It is stated that the alleged company was doing business in fisheries, floriculture and plantation of medicinal trees. It has been alleged that complainants were induced to invest in the alleged company on the pretext of high return/profit in a very short span of time," read the FIR filed by one Mukesh Kumar on Tuesday.

During the course of the inquiry, a number of complaints were received against the company and its directors and representatives. According to the FIR, the company did not deliver any returns and ran away. "Prima facie it appears that a large number of people have been cheated by the alleged persons through a deep-rooted planned criminal conspiracy," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

It would be crazy to think about Premier League title: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a little bit crazy for them to think about the Premier League title. The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. Its done. For the distance we have against Liverpool, it w...

Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy

Equity indices closed in the green on Wednesday amid expectations of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India RBI and report that the United States and China are moving closer to a trade deal. Investors also cheered the Cabine...

WRAPUP 4-China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end ...

UPDATE 2-Gunmen kill head of Japan aid agency, 5 others in Afghanistan

Gunmen killed six people, including the head of a Japanese aid agency, on Wednesday in an attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, officials said. The ambush comes a week after a grenade attack on a United Nations vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019