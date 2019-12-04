Left Menu
Forensic experts collect clues from incident spot in Buxar woman death case

Forensic experts on Wednesday visited the spot to collect clues in Buxar where a woman's half-burnt body was found a day earlier.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Buxar (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Forensic experts on Wednesday visited the spot to collect clues in Buxar where a woman's half-burnt body was found a day earlier. Shahabad DIG Rakesh Rathi and Buxar SP Upendra Nath Verma also inspected the spot.

"We will take further action based on the report of the forensic science laboratory," DIG Rathi said. Surprisingly, police did not barricade the site before the SFL experts' inspection, leading to suspicion that the clues could be tampered with.

The DIG, however, denied that the evidence could have been tampered with. On being asked whether the woman was raped before being killed, DIG Rathi said that the same could be confirmed once the FSL report comes in.

"Evidence is being collected from the spot. We could say anything after getting the FSL report," he said. The woman's body was found in a remote area in Buxar's Kukurha village on Tuesday.

An empty shell was recovered from near the body of the victim, leading to the suspicion that the woman was first shot and then burnt. "An empty shell was recovered from near the body of the victim, prima facie it looks like the girl was first shot and then the criminals tried to burn off her body," SP Verma said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

