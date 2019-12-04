Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in C'garh

A 61-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, a forest official said. The incident occurred at around 8.30 am near Patha village under Etmanagar forest range, when some villagers, including the victim Budhwaro Bai, were walking towards a vegetable farm on the banks of Hasdeo River, he said.

The tusker, who strayed into the area, attacked the victim even as the other villagers ran for cover, the official said. The elephant lifted the victim with its trunk and slammed her on the ground, killing her on the spot, he said.

Forest officials and police personnel rushed to the scene and the body was sent for an autopsy, he added. The victim's kin have been provided an immediate relief of Rs 25,000, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be released once all formalities are completed, he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported from the forested areas of northern Chhattisgarh including Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts. Wild elephants have attacked several tribals and destroyed property and crops in the region..

