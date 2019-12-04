Jaipur child prodigy gets national award from vice-president

A wheelchair-bound child prodigy from Jaipur, Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, the youngest patent-holder in India, has been conferred a national award under the outstanding creative child category by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. Bhati, who has a fatal disease, was given the National Award for Empowerment of Person with Disabilities, 2019 under the category 'Outstanding Creative Child (Male)-2019' at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was held by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhati (17), who is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has seven inventions, including three patents, to his name.

He invented a six-player circular chess in 2013 and has a patent for it. Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati also invented 12 and 60-player circular chess and got patents for them. He has also contributed to the ramp modification for power vehicle accessibility in two vehicles, 16X16 sudoku and has filed patients for them as well.

