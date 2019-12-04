Bike-borne robbers decamp with Rs 13 lakh outside bank

Two associates of a construction contractor were robbed by four motorcycle-borne men who decamped with Rs 13 lakh outside a bank in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place outside a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kharsia town on Tuesday afternoon, while the victims were exiting the bank after withdrawing money, an official said.

Kanhaiya Rathore had sent his three associates - Vikas Rathore, Angat Ram and Kartil Ram Ratre - to withdraw Rs 13 lakh from his account, he said. While one of Rathore's associates waited in an SUV outside the bank, two others were robbed as they exited the bank with the money, he added.

Four masked men on two motorcycles snatched the bag containing cash and rode away, the official said. A case of robbery has been registered with Kharsia police station, he said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused..

