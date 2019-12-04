FICN stolen from NIA HQ, 2 arrested

The government informed Parliament on Wednesday that low-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore, which were kept in a locker at the headquarters of anti-terror probe agency NIA, were stolen in August and two persons were arrested in this connection. Replying a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the notes were kept at the "malkhana" of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters here.

On the basis of a complaint from the malkhana in-charge, the Delhi Police registered a case against two accused, arrested them and seized the stolen FICN, he said. Of the two arrested persons, Sunil Kumar, a constable, was on attachment in the NIA from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), while the other, Ashok Kumar, was a private employee of a man-power supplying agency, working on a contract basis in the NIA.

Sunil Kumar's attachment with the NIA was terminated on August 30 and a report was sent to the CISF for appropriate action, the minister said. Ashok Kumar was dismissed from the job by his employer, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)