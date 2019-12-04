Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN DGP flags Hyd incident, orders swift action to help women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:33 IST
TN DGP flags Hyd incident, orders swift action to help women

Flagging the recent rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathy said on Wednesday swift action must be taken by police personnel on distress calls from women, children, senior citizens and the differently abled. Non-compliance will invite stern action, the top police official said.

The DGP said the Hyderabad incident reminded the police department of the need for a robust infrastructure to quickly respond and take action on distress calls. In a circular to officers including police commissioners, superintendents, he advised them to take measures to ensure speedy action and rescue women in distress.

Tripathi said the officers should create awareness among personnel working under them to immediately take action on phone calls, SMS, or information seeking help. "Police personnel must take action without any delay by going beyond factors like jurisdiction and surmounting practical difficulties," he told senior officials.

In every case of distress to women, police personnel should act swiftly and efficiently, he said, adding those who do not act "with professionalism and responsibility will have to face serious consequences." The police personnel concerned should immediately rush to the crime scene and not waste time in ascertaining the veracity of the complaint, he noted. The personnel must also inform their higher authorities and take steps for coordination as well to safely rescue those in distress.

To check violence against women, the Tamil Nadu police department has already created "Kavalan (policeman who protects) mobile phone app," and sustained measures must be taken to popularise it. Awareness should be created about the mobile application among the general public and especially women, children, differently abled and senior citizens.

Also, all police personnel should be sensitised about the app and this must be publicised in places where people congregate in large numbers. People must be encouraged to download the app and use it during any emergency, he said.

Sensitising people and other stakeholders including women about the app is not a "one time measure, and rather this must be a continuous process..and senior officers may hold review periodically and render advice," he said. A report should be sent on action taken before January 10, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

OPPO to Showcase Technology Vision at the Inaugural OPPO INNO DAY

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. Organized under the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries, the OPPO INNO DAY will highlight on the broad a...

Debt ETF to give opportunity to retail investors to invest in quality PSU bonds: Experts

The governments decision to launch an umbrella debt exchange-traded fund will provide a better opportunity to retail investors for participation in quality public sector bonds at an affordable cost, experts said on Wednesday. They further s...

West Bengal: Guv left baffled at Calcutta University as no one came to receive him

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited the Calcutta University on Wednesday, accused the state government of politicising educational institutes as there was no one to receive him at the premises and doors were locked. On Novemb...

Nagpur police to provide free ride to stranded women from 9 pm to 5 am

Nagpur Police on Wednesday launched a free ride scheme for any woman who is alone and stranded between 9 pm to 5 am. We are providing home drop facility for the safety and security of women Any woman who is alonestranded, with no means to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019