Dhankhar sniffs politics as Calcutta University VC gives his

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Calcutta University's College Street campus on Wednesday only to find no senior officials present, even as he hit out at the government alleging policy paralysis in the state's education system. Seemingly an insulted Dhankhar, who is also the varsity's chancellor, sniffed a political cause behind the absence of vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Bondhopadhyay despite informing her about the visit.

"I had sent a message to the VC that I am coming at 2 pm and will visit the university and its library. A regular message was also sent... When I came here, you have seen, there was no one to receive me," said Dhankhar who was made to sit in a room by the varsity's staff. Reiterating that there was policy paralysis in the education system of West Bengal, the governor appealed the state government to not politicise such institutions.

"I, with folded hands, appeal to the (state) government not to politicize universities. For heaven's sake, don't play havoc with education. Our universities have to be the temple of justice. Allow the vice-chancellor to act according to the Act (law)," he said. "You have some role, I have some role. Our roles are defined, let us not step into each other's shoes. If the government has some role, I, as a chancellor has some role, we must play it for the welfare of the university," Dhankhar added.

The vice-chancellor could not be reached for comments on the issue. The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues, is being blamed by the ruling TMC for delaying clearance of pending bills leading to an abrupt two-day adjournment of the state assembly, opening a new front for hostilities..

