Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar sniffs politics as Calcutta University VC gives his

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:15 IST
Dhankhar sniffs politics as Calcutta University VC gives his

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Calcutta University's College Street campus on Wednesday only to find no senior officials present, even as he hit out at the government alleging policy paralysis in the state's education system. Seemingly an insulted Dhankhar, who is also the varsity's chancellor, sniffed a political cause behind the absence of vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Bondhopadhyay despite informing her about the visit.

"I had sent a message to the VC that I am coming at 2 pm and will visit the university and its library. A regular message was also sent... When I came here, you have seen, there was no one to receive me," said Dhankhar who was made to sit in a room by the varsity's staff. Reiterating that there was policy paralysis in the education system of West Bengal, the governor appealed the state government to not politicise such institutions.

"I, with folded hands, appeal to the (state) government not to politicize universities. For heaven's sake, don't play havoc with education. Our universities have to be the temple of justice. Allow the vice-chancellor to act according to the Act (law)," he said. "You have some role, I have some role. Our roles are defined, let us not step into each other's shoes. If the government has some role, I, as a chancellor has some role, we must play it for the welfare of the university," Dhankhar added.

The vice-chancellor could not be reached for comments on the issue. The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues, is being blamed by the ruling TMC for delaying clearance of pending bills leading to an abrupt two-day adjournment of the state assembly, opening a new front for hostilities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jio brings new plans, prices rise by up to 39pc

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced new plans which will be costlier by up to 39 per cent compared to older plans for its customers. The company, however, claimed that it has priced all the new plans up to 25 per cent cheaper than the new c...

Peloton Christmas ad tagged "sexist" on social media

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement was widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian. The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back shows a woman receiving a Pelo...

Bosnia says 24 relatives of Bosnian militants coming home from Syria

Wives and children of former Islamist insurgents in Syria who are Bosnian citizens will return home to Bosnia this weekend, its presidency chairman Zeljko Komsic said on Wednesday. Hundreds of Bosnian citizens are believed to have left Euro...

France to open anti-hate crime bureau after Jewish cemetery desecrated

France is to open a national bureau to lead the fight against hate crimes after 107 graves were desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in the northeast of the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday. The daubing of swastikas and other ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019