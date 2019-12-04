Lady inspector arrested for accepting bribe in R'than

A lady police inspector posted at the transport department was arrested on Wednesday after she was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a transporter in Rajasthan's Sikar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused, Mukta Verma Meena, had demanded Rs 1 lakh as monthly payment from the transporter to let his trucks operate in the area. However, the deal was finalised at Rs 70,000, said Director General of Police, ACB, Alok Tripathi.

The transporter had lodged a complaint in the matter, following which Meena was caught red-handed while taking the money from him, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Jaipur rural), ACB, Narrotam Verma. A case has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

