Kerala: Kasaragod court sentences man to life for raping minor

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old accused to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl last year, making it the first conviction after the amendment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Kerala.

  • ANI
  • Kasaragod (Kerala)
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Raveendaran's conviction is the first in Kerala after the amendment which happened last year following the outrage over the Kathua rape incident. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 -- promulgated on April 21, 2018 -- introduced three new offenses relating to the rape of minors. Under Section 376 (AB), the rape of a girl below the age of 12 years attracts rigorous imprisonment of at least 20 years, or life imprisonment and fine, or with death.

Raveendran, a watchman, had assaulted the child when she came to his house in 2018. A case regarding the incident had been lodged with the Bedakam police. The prosecution had presented 22 witnesses in the case. (ANI)

