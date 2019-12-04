Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur cops announce drop facility for stranded women at night

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:00 IST
Nagpur cops announce drop facility for stranded women at night

Against the backdrop of horrific rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city have launched a new initiative: transport facility for women stranded in lonely places at night. Police commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said the measure was necessary to boost women's confidence in the aftermath of the Hyderabad incident.

As per his directive, issued two days ago, if a woman dials `100' or calls up a nearby police station between 9 pm to 5 am saying she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport option, a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her. If needed, a police vehicle with a woman cop will drop her at her destination.

The gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian by four men in Hyderabad last week led to nation-wide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety in cities. "After that incident, there was environment of fear among women. There was a need to boost their confidence and with this initiative they will feel safe and secure," commissioner Upadhyay told PTI.

"We are getting good response from women to this move," he said, claiming it could be a first of its kind initiative in any metro city of the state. The Nagpur police already has anti-eve teasing Damini squads, Bharosa Cell and Women Safety Committees for the assistance of women in distress, he said.

To ensure women's safety, the police has started patrolling between 8 pm to 11 pm near open places, grounds and secluded spots, he said. Action is taken against those who are found drinking in open places or at secluded spots, the commissioner added.

PTI DC KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks SIT if law student's allegations against Chinmayanand were probed

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the special investigation team if it probed the woman law students complaint against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad, registered at the Lodhi Road police station in New Delhi. A bench of justices Man...

Lenovo launches new smart home devices

Lenovo launched a range of new smart home devices, including a smart display, smart bulb, and smart camera, expanding its IoT portfolio in India. The Lenovo Smart Display allows users to control over 5,000 smart home devices using Google As...

America's Afghan peace envoy makes surprise stop in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 4 AP Americas special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the Afghan capital to discuss the latest in peace efforts, a former Afghan deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday. Hekmat Karzai, chairman of the Kabul-based Center for...

US bishop steps down in Church abuse scandal

Vatican City, Dec 4 AFP A senior American Catholic clergyman quit on Wednesday, the Vatican said, as the diocese of Buffalo continues to wrestle with an ongoing sexual abuse scandal. Bishop Richard Malone, 73, has been accused in US media o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019