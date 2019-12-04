Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of ancient Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt in TN dies, aged 95

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagapa
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:37 IST
Head of ancient Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt in TN dies, aged 95

Sri Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, the 26th head of Dharmapuram Adheenam, one of the ancient Saivaite mutts in the country, died on Wedensday due to old age related ailments, the mutt said. The 95-year old highly revered pontiff of the mutt in the district was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur a few days ago and the end came at 2.40 pm on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Soon after junior pontiff of the mutt Sri Masillamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Swamigal announced the passing away of his senior, a large number of devotees queued up to pay their last respects to the late seer at the mutt premises. Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal served as the head of the mutt for nearly 48 years.

A scholar in Tamil literature and Saivaite principles, the Swamigal had published several books. He was also serving as the Chief Editor of a Saivaite magazine 'Gnanasambandham' published by the mutt for a long time. The Dharmapuram adheenam is more than 500 years old and owns 27 Saivaite temples, many educational institutions and other properties in various parts of the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge seen as politically independent gets oversight post in Hungary

Hungarys top judicial body on Wednesday approved the nomination of a Budapest judge to run its courts oversight office, calling it a step in a good direction amid concerns about increased political control over the judiciary. The National J...

All 14 seamen saved from crippled freighter in Aegean gale

Athens, Dec 4 AP Greek authorities say rescuers have safely evacuated all 14 crew members of a crippled cargo ship that was listing heavily among gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea. A coast guard statement says two of the New Leos seamen wi...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates festival to promote food processing

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated a food festival to provide a platform to farmers and entrepreneurs in the North East NE region to connect with the national and global markets. He said the North East Food Inno...

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019