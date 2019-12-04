Head of ancient Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt in TN dies, aged 95

Sri Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, the 26th head of Dharmapuram Adheenam, one of the ancient Saivaite mutts in the country, died on Wedensday due to old age related ailments, the mutt said. The 95-year old highly revered pontiff of the mutt in the district was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur a few days ago and the end came at 2.40 pm on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Soon after junior pontiff of the mutt Sri Masillamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Swamigal announced the passing away of his senior, a large number of devotees queued up to pay their last respects to the late seer at the mutt premises. Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal served as the head of the mutt for nearly 48 years.

A scholar in Tamil literature and Saivaite principles, the Swamigal had published several books. He was also serving as the Chief Editor of a Saivaite magazine 'Gnanasambandham' published by the mutt for a long time. The Dharmapuram adheenam is more than 500 years old and owns 27 Saivaite temples, many educational institutions and other properties in various parts of the country..

