Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:56 IST
Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place due to an old rivalry between the assailants and the plant's owner, they said.

Staffers at the plant were fired at by the accused, who fled the area after firing on a police team that reached the spot after a call from the plant's owner, police said. SHO of Phalodi police station Rajeev Bhadu has been sent to line as a disciplinary action for dereliction of duty.

Apprehending any untoward incident, the owner of the plant claimed, he had requested for 15 policemen at the site, but all of them backed off and fled seeing the assailants. Rebutting the allegations, Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Rahul Barhat said that none of them fled from the spot and counter-fired when the assailants attacked them.

"They retaliated by firing back at the assailants and succeeded in forcing them to flee," Barhat said. He said one Mahipal Bhadu had a contract of constructing a boundary-wall at the solar power plant in Dhandu village of Phalodi.

He has a rivarly with his cousin Bachnaram Bhadu, who planned the attack, the police officer said citing the FIR. "Six police teams have been constituted to apprehend the assailants and some have been detained," he said.

Two separate cases in the matter have been registered at Phalodi police station and adequate police force has been deployed at the plant site, he added. DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ggn: Fake call centre busted; 14 held for duping people on pretext of jobs

Police have busted a fake call centre in Haryanas Gurgaon district and arrested 14 people, including eight woman, for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of getting them jobs in multinational companies, an official said on Wed...

Sale of MK-45 guns will improve India's capability to meet threats: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the proposed sale of MK-45 naval guns to India will improve the countrys capability to meet current and future threats. The Trump Administration last month notified to the US Congress its determination to...

Soccer-UEFA president criticises VAR use, says football needs uncertainty

Football needs uncertainty, the head of European soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday, as he criticized the way VAR technology had changed the character of football matches. Aleksander Ceferin said that UEFA would propose soccers rulemaking I...

Trump 'willing to compromise' US security, invited foreign interference in polls: Dem leader

President Donald Trump risked national security by directly and explicitly inviting foreign interference to benefit his 2020 reelection effort, a top Democratic Congressional leader claimed on Wednesday as hearings opened to draw up impeach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019