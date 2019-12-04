Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges LS speaker to lead all-party MP delegation to Kashmir
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead a delegation of MPs from all parties to Kashmir to assess the situation there. Speaking in the Lower House, Chowdhury said it is important that MPs be allowed to visit the Valley.
"I urge you, Lok Sabha Speaker sir, that a delegation of MPs from all parties led by you should visit Kashmir to assess the situation there," Chowdhury said. He made the request when National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi was raising the issue of detention of his party's leader and parliamentarian Farooq Abdullah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Government of China's Xinjiang says leak on Uighur camps 'fake news'
Vodafone Idea share price jumps 29 pct after tariff hike
VHP to launch campaign to reach out to MPs on citizenship bill
TMC member speaks on pollution wearing mask in Lok Sabha
Fears as Russian MPs consider foreign agent tag for bloggers, journalists