Development News Edition

Delhi Traffic Police signs MoU with World Resource Institute to improve traffic management

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:35 IST
To improve traffic management and reduce congestion in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Resource Institute (WRI), police said on Wednesday. The objective of the MoU is to enable the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to get a more sustainable transport system which is safe, green and clean, they said.

WRI is a global research organization, which works closely with leaders to turn ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being, police said. According to police, to ensure safe and smooth movement of traffic in the city, Delhi Traffic Police and WRI, analysed three stretches including Abai Marg from T-Point San Martin Marg to Sardar Patel Marg, Kushak Road from roundabout Teen Murti to Rajaji Marg and Purana Quila Road from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road during its evening peak hours when there is heavy flow of traffic in the area.

"The traffic police undertook trial runs on all these three stretches of the roads for introducing One Way scheme during evening peak hours with an objective to ensure proper regulation of traffic from 5 PM to 8 PM," said Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

