10-yr-old girl raped by cousin in HP

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when the girl was going to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a women police station on the victim's statement, he said. The accused, a Class 10 student, is a child in conflict with law (not completed 18 years of age), Singh said.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, the SSP said. The victim's medical examination has been conducted at regional hospital Kullu and the repot is still awaited, he said.

Investigation in the case is underway, Singh said.

