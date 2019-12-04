Left Menu
1,113 cases of suspected suicides in armed forces from 2010 to 2019: Govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:20 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:14 IST
As many as 1,113 cases of suspected suicides took place in the armed forces from 2010 to 2019, according to data provided by the government on Wednesday. Of the total 1,113 cases, 891 took place in the army, 182 in the air force and 40 in the navy, as per the data shared by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

In response to another question, the minister shared data that the number of killing of colleagues in the the armed forces for the same period, stood at 30 -- 28 in the army and two in the air force. Asked whether the government has a mental health policy for armed forces' personnel to prevent such incidents, he replied, "Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) has conducted a number of studies since 2006 to establish cause of suicide in the armed forces."

"Domestic and personal problems, marital discord, stress, health issues, financial problems are identified as major causes of such incidents," Naik said. The Mental Health Programme for the armed forces was prepared in September 2008 by the director-general of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

"Training is imparted for service personnel on mental health and psychological counselling. Further, various workshops and lectures on these issues are conducted regularly," the reply said. Counselling for families of victims of air warriors is organised by psychological counsellors at all stations of Indian Air Force, he said.

