Ggn: Fake call centre busted; 14 held for duping people on pretext of jobs

  • Gurgaon
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:41 IST
Ggn: Fake call centre busted; 14 held for duping people on pretext of jobs

Police have busted a fake call centre in Haryana's Gurgaon district and arrested 14 people, including eight woman, for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of getting them jobs in multinational companies, an official said on Wednesday. A team of cyber cell on Tuesday raided the call centre, 'Anasdivi Infotech Pvt Ltd', in Spazedge Tower in Sohna and recovered two laptops, 10 mobile phones, 10 sim cards and over Rs 1,50,000 in cash from the spot, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gurgaon police, Subhash Bokan said.

The matter came to light when a complaint was lodged against the fake call centre on July 15 by one Rahul Kaushik after he was duped by the accused, he said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they obtained contact details of unemployed youngsters from an online job portal, Bokan said.

The woman in the group used to call the young job seekers and offer them guaranteed jobs at big firms. The victims were then asked to upload their resume on a website, 'Carreerzap.in', so that "experts" could modify them, Bokan said. After gaining confidence of the job seekers, the woman used to ask them to deposit fee for the services through a payment gateway, he said.

Once the money was transferred, the accused used to take down the website, Bokan said. The fake company duped people from February to October this year but shut down its operations after they started getting several calls for refund, he said.

Recently they opened their new office in Sohna and started a new website, careersbuzz.in, Bokan said. Efforts are on to get their bank details and ascertain the number of people who have been cheated, the PRO said.

