Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata condoles death of 18 Indians in Sudan's ceramic factory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conveyed condolences to the families of 18 Indians who lost their lives in a blast in Sudan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:43 IST
Mamata condoles death of 18 Indians in Sudan's ceramic factory
Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conveyed condolences to the families of 18 Indians who lost their lives in a blast in Sudan. "Saddened at the demise of 18 Indians in LPG tanker blast in Sudan. My condolences to the bereaved families. Our country's workers are placed in different parts of the world and face various risks. May all stay safe," Banerjee tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish over the blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan which claimed the lives of 23 people, including 18 Indians and injured 130 others. "Anguished by the blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan, where some Indian workers have lost their lives and some are injured. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi tweeted, adding that the Indian embassy in Sudan is providing all possible assistance to those affected in the incident.

As per a detailed list issued by the embassy, as many as 16 Indians remain missing after the incident, while seven have been hospitalised, of which three are in a critical condition. "Some of the missing may be in the list of the dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," the embassy said in a statement.

The explosion occurred while a gas tanker was unloading its cargo at the factory, as per a statement by Sudan's Council of Ministers, as cited by Xinhua news agency. Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident and said that the Indian embassy in Sudan has set up a 24-hour emergency hotline.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory "Saloomi" in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," Jaishankar tweeted. "The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum. Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families," the following tweet read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries, but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed ...

South Africa's president says SAA must enter business rescue - sources

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the government to urgently put its failing state-owned national airline SAA into a business rescue, a deputy minister told Reuters.News channel SABC also reported that SAA would have to...

UPDATE 1-Instagram to collect ages in leap for youth safety, alcohol ads

Facebook Incs Instagram said it will require birthdates from all new users starting on Wednesday, expanding the audience for ads for alcohol and other age-restricted products while offering new safety measures for younger users. Until now, ...

First period in school: award-winning UK film upends bloody shame

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The award-winning short film, My Time, was inspired by seeing a friend being bullied at school for having a period stain on her clothes, its director Giulia Gandini said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019