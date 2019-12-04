Left Menu
2 brothers held for stealing valuables from house in Amar Colony

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 23:45 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 23:45 IST
Two brothers were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a house where their mother worked as domestic help in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Ranvir and Mithun, are residents of Garhi village, they said.

On November 22, a woman who runs a jewellery shop at Lajpat Nagar filed a complaint regarding a theft at her residence, police said. During investigation, the complainant told the police that Ranvir used to work as a helper at her shop, but she removed him for misconduct.

"On November 29, the police laid a trap and apprehended Ranvir from Astha Kunj park when he was going to sell the stolen items. On his instance, his brother Mithun was also arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. During interrogation, Ranvir said that one-and-half-years ago, he worked as helper at the complainant's shop in Lajpat Nagar. He used to steal Rs 50 or 100 from her shop, but he was caught and she fired him, the DCP said.

His mother is a domestic help at the house of victim and he used to visit there regularly. He knew where the victim kept her jewellery and other valuable articles, the officer said. On the night of theft, the brothers entered the house from rear side and fled after stealing the valuables. The next day, the they tried to enter the jewellery showroom with stolen keys, but could not succeed as the complainant had changed the locks after the theft at her house, the police said.

The stolen items were recovered from the brothers' possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

