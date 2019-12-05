Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: 5.87 lakh learner's driving licence issued in 3 months after implementation of new MV Act

Odisha witnessed a massive surge in application and issuance of driving licenses as the state recorded 5.87 lakh learner's license being issued in a period from September 1 to November, 30.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:39 IST
Odisha: 5.87 lakh learner's driving licence issued in 3 months after implementation of new MV Act
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha witnessed a massive surge in application and issuance of driving licenses as the state recorded 5.87 lakh learner's license being issued in a period from September 1 to November, 30. According to the State Transport Authority, during three months period from September to November 2019, all the RTOs in Odisha have issued 5.87 lakh learners license, whereas, in the whole year 2018, only 3.48 lakh learner's licenses were issued in the state.

In the period from September to November 2018, only 84 thousand learner's licenses were issued in the state, hence marking a jump of over seven times as compared to the same period of the previous year. "As per the directions of Chief Minister, state transport authority has taken various steps to increase testing capacity by providing more computers, conducting camps in far off places and opening offices beyond regular hours and on holidays," read a statement from Transport Department.

State Transport Authority had also authorised 1074 Pollution Testing Units (PTU) to conduct the PUC test adding 834 units in the last three months. Before September 1, 2019, there were only 240 authorised PTUs in the state and there was a huge queue in the PTU, the department added.

Sharing details of the pollution certificates issued in the said time period, the department outlined that as many as 21.9 lakh online PUC certificates have been issued to the vehicles in the last three months. In a reply in Lok Sabha in November, the centre had said that over 38 lakh challans have been issued since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act and fines of Rs 577 crore have been realised.

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 came into effect from September 1 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019