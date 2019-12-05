Left Menu
Firozabad: UP police clarifies over alleged rape, abduction complaint, says 'case fake'

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday clarified that the case pertaining to abduction and rape of a girl in Firozabad district is "fake" and no such incident has occurred with the said girl.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday clarified that the case pertaining to abduction and rape of a girl in Firozabad district is "fake" and no such incident has occurred with the said girl. Responding to earlier reports of the case, Inspector General of Police (IGP) A Satish Ganesh took to the micro-blogging website, Twitter and wrote, "This is a fake case."

The senior cop also uploaded a video of the girl being interrogated by a police officer, in which she could be heard saying that no such incident took place. "I have called dial 100 on the advice of my friend. No such incident has happened to me. This is all untrue", the girl, who had lodged the complaint can be heard as saying in a video uploaded by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ganesh.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (City), Prabal Pratap Singh had told ANI that based on a complaint of alleged abduction and rape, a case was registered against four men. "A girl, belonging to Agra's Sikandra area, had lodged a complaint against four people and had also identified three of them", said Singh.

While the girl was sent for medical examination, a preliminary probe was also launched based on the complainant's claims. The city police chief had formed the teams to establish the sequence of events and take necessary action. (ANI)

