Andhra Pradesh: Police busts cricket betting racket in Vijayawada, 4 arrested

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons from an abandoned building in Vijayawada's Maruthi Nagar area.

  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:37 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:37 IST
Proceeds of crime confiscated by the police from the accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday busted a cricket betting racket and arrested four persons from an abandoned building in Vijayawada's Maruthi Nagar area. Among the four accused, is also the alleged Kingpin named Paula Prasad who were arrested by sleuths of the task force and commissioner of police. Two laptops, twenty mobile phones, a communicator used for online betting, and Rs 16 lakh in cash was seized from them.

"They mostly used to lure middle-class people, daily wagers, unemployed youth and students. We will probe more deeply to unravel the whole racket," Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said. He further said that national level bookies were behind the racket which was not only spread to semi-urban areas but also to the villages. "The victims should come forward to approach the local police to help them go deeper into the racket," Rao added.

He added, "We are probing the links between the bookies here and elsewhere in the country as it appears to be an organised racket." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

