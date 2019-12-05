Left Menu
Gurugram: Man arrested for thrashing woman with a stick

The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man for beating up a woman at her office, allegedly over property dispute in Gurugram's Pataudi area.

Gurugram: Man arrested for thrashing woman with a stick
Preet Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) speaking to media persons about the case on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man for beating up a woman at her office, allegedly over property dispute in Gurugram's Pataudi area. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, a man in orange attire, could be seen recklessly beating up the woman with a stick.

"We registered a case after the incident came to light. The accused, identified as Ganjendra, was arrested today. He claimed to have beaten the victim over a property dispute. We are going to take strict action against him," Preet Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said. Woman's husband, Yogesh Chaudhary, claimed that the man has threatened them before as well. "He was drunk," he alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

