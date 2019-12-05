Madurai: DMK leaders file complaint against installation of Jayalalithaa's statue in KK Nagar area

DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan along with other party leaders from Madurai on Wednesday filed a complaint with the District Collector, protesting against the installation of a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in KK Nagar area. The DMK said that setting up the statue in the vicinity of the district court will cause heavy traffic congestion in the area, and warned that it will move the court if the Collector did not take appropriate action.

It is significant to mention that there is already a statue of MG Ramachandran (MGR) in the Madurai KK Nagar area. The construction of the statue of Jayalalithaa is currently underway. The work has been going on for three months. Today is the former Chief Minister Jayalalitha's Memorial Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)