9 dead, 23 injured in car-truck collision in MP's Rewa

Nine persons were killed and 23 sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus here in Rewa on Thursday morning.

Visual from the accident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nine persons were killed and 23 sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus here in Rewa on Thursday morning. "Nine persons have died and 23 have been injured in a collision between a truck and a bus. Around 10 people have sustained grievous injuries," Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan said.

Five people died on the spot while four others were declared brought dead at the hospital, Kahn said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police team including the Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police are present at the accident site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

