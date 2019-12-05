Girl raped by hotel staffer in Jaipur

A 19-year old girl was allegedly raped by a staffer of a hotel where she was undergoing training for hotel management course in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The victim, a resident of Mumbai, lodged an FIR with the Kho Nagorian police station on Wednesday alleging that the accused, Akshya, raped her near the hotel on Friday night.

"She attended a party hosted by some friends in a club where Akshay was also present. After the party, he took the girl to a place near the hotel, where he works, and allegedly raped her," police said. "The matter is under investigation. No arrest has been made so far," the police added.

