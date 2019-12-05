Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girl raped by hotel staffer in Jaipur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:15 IST
Girl raped by hotel staffer in Jaipur

A 19-year old girl was allegedly raped by a staffer of a hotel where she was undergoing training for hotel management course in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The victim, a resident of Mumbai, lodged an FIR with the Kho Nagorian police station on Wednesday alleging that the accused, Akshya, raped her near the hotel on Friday night.

"She attended a party hosted by some friends in a club where Akshay was also present. After the party, he took the girl to a place near the hotel, where he works, and allegedly raped her," police said. "The matter is under investigation. No arrest has been made so far," the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chidambaram questions PM's silence over economy, calls Govt its 'incompetent manager'

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the state of the economy and had left his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The Prime ...

Food products grown in a polluted environment may affect health

New Delhi India Dec 5 ANINewsVoir While people have started making healthy food choices. The rise in consumption of organic food, low-calorie drinks and preference for healthy cooking oil are few examples, but the source of ingredients like...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expresses concern in LS over ITBP personnel killing

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday expressed concern over an Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawan opening fire on his colleagues at a camp in Chhattisgarh and asked if the government was unable to provide a proper environme...

Carlson tallies twice as Capitals conquer Kings

John Carlson scored two goals, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their fifth straight victory, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Tom Wilson also scored an empty-net goal for Washing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019