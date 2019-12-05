Left Menu
Development News Edition

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman during Cong protest over rising onion prices

Congress leaders, including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday protested in the Parliament premises over onion prices.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:15 IST
Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman during Cong protest over rising onion prices
Visual from the spot. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders, including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday protested in the Parliament premises over onion prices. "I thought the Finance Minister said yesterday she does not eat onions, she is not bothered... What does she eat? Does she eat avocado? She does not eat onions," Chidambaram told media here.

This comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on key measures being adopted by the centre to bring prices under control. The minister dismissed opposition charges about fear factor in the economy and said that that government has taken a series of steps to check the steep rise in onion prices including imports.

Sitharaman, who was replying to the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20, said that onion price surge was due to factors such as a reduction in the area of cultivation and production. Sitharaman on Wednesday also said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use. Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue.

"I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she said. Onions are being sold for Rs 120-180 in Madurai.Shanmuga Priyan, an onion trader in the region said, "Onion prices have shot up. Customers who were buying 5 kg are now only buying 2 kg.We are selling good quality onions for Rs180 per kg. Lower quality onion is priced between Rs 120-130 per kg".

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also took a veiled jibe at the Centre over the rising prices of onion on Thursday saying that those who purchase a lot of onions will get Income Tax notice. "Today the price of onion is so high that if you buy a lot of onions in bulk, you may get Income Tax Notice. Petrol prices, diesel prices, onion prices all have hit the roof," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chidambaram questions PM's silence over economy, calls Govt its 'incompetent manager'

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unusually silent on the state of the economy and had left his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The Prime ...

Food products grown in a polluted environment may affect health

New Delhi India Dec 5 ANINewsVoir While people have started making healthy food choices. The rise in consumption of organic food, low-calorie drinks and preference for healthy cooking oil are few examples, but the source of ingredients like...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expresses concern in LS over ITBP personnel killing

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday expressed concern over an Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawan opening fire on his colleagues at a camp in Chhattisgarh and asked if the government was unable to provide a proper environme...

Carlson tallies twice as Capitals conquer Kings

John Carlson scored two goals, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their fifth straight victory, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Tom Wilson also scored an empty-net goal for Washing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019