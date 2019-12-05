Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish royal couple arrive in Uttarakhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:51 IST
Swedish royal couple arrive in Uttarakhand

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrived on a visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday and went straight to Rishikesh, where they visited the banks of the Ganga and Ram Jhula suspension bridge. They were received at the Jollygrant airport by state higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat and a host of senior government officials.

The royal couple stayed for around an hour at Rishikesh before leaving for Haridwar, where they were scheduled to attend the inauguration of a sewage treatment plant. They also interacted with young green activist Ridhima Pandey in Rishikesh.

Eleven-year-old Ridhima was among 16 children, including teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, who filed a complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September. The royal couple will stay at the Corbett Tiger Reserve at night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him across the country by the BJP and considers them as medals. There are 15 to 16 cases against me. When you look at s...

Need to protect youngsters from 'vultures': Kieron Pollard

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against India, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Thursday said that the management needs to protect youngsters within the squad from vultures who are out there to bring them down. We need to back the...

Golf-Sydney smoke stings as amateurs lead at Australian Open

A couple of amateur college students from Asia outshone a handful of major winners in the opening round of the Australian Open on Thursday but the main talking point was the blanket of bushfire smoke that shrouded the golf course.Japans Tak...

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 percent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019