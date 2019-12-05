Swedish royal couple arrive in Uttarakhand

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrived on a visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday and went straight to Rishikesh, where they visited the banks of the Ganga and Ram Jhula suspension bridge. They were received at the Jollygrant airport by state higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat and a host of senior government officials.

The royal couple stayed for around an hour at Rishikesh before leaving for Haridwar, where they were scheduled to attend the inauguration of a sewage treatment plant. They also interacted with young green activist Ridhima Pandey in Rishikesh.

Eleven-year-old Ridhima was among 16 children, including teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, who filed a complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September. The royal couple will stay at the Corbett Tiger Reserve at night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)