Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expresses concern in LS over ITBP personnel killing

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday expressed concern over an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan opening fire on his colleagues at a camp in Chhattisgarh and asked if the government was unable to provide a proper environment to the people working in the paramilitary forces. Raising the issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said that the six personnel were killed and two injured on Wednesday after a jawan opened fire on his colleagues at an ITBP camp in Narayanpur district.

He said that such incidents were reported from paramilitary forces but not from Air Force or Navy and to a far lesser extent from the Army. Chowdhury said there was a need to learn from practices followed by the Navy and Air Force.

"It is a matter of great concern. Are you not able to provide the right atmosphere?" he questioned. He said that the government should see if there was a need of providing psychological support to the personnel.

The Congress leader said that the security force personnel serve at places away from their homes and the government should find out why such incidents take place. Amongst the dead are two head constables - Mahendra Singh, Daljit Singh and four constables Masudul Rahman, Surjit Sarkar, Biswaroop Mahtoo, Bijeesh.

The incident also left some ITBP personnel injured. Two constables- S B Ullas and Sitaram Doon- are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The ITBP, in a statement, clarified that Masud-ul-Rahman opened fire upon colleagues before shooting himself.

No cross-firing or neutralising was done by his colleagues, the ITBP added. "Directions have been given for investigation," the PRO added. (ANI)

